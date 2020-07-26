Joseph R. Pavlik Jr. 33, End of Watch, July 22, 2020. Cpl. Justice Police Dept. Operator, 5th. Dist. SWAT Charlie Co. Loving husband of Bridget (nee Tully). Devoted father of Joseph John "Joey". Cherished son of Joseph CFD ret. and Janet Pavlik, Adored son-in-law of Nicholas Sr. and Barbara Tully. Brother-in-law of Lori (Matthew) Vazquez, Kelly (Michael) Cavaligos, and Nicholas Tully Jr. Grandson of Irene (the late Joseph) Pavlik, Elvira (the late John) Tully, Joan (the late Thomas) Murray and the late Julius and Catherine Link. Godson and nephew of Maribeth and Jim Mungovan. Nephew to Deborah (Manny) Faria. Uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend of many. With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid -19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Visitation, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 9:00 AM. prayers and procession to begin from the funeral home to St. Rene Goupil Church 6949 W. 63rd. Place, Chicago, Illinois for Mass 10:00AM. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND MASS. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the garysinisefoundation.org
or firehousesubsfoundation.org
. You may still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence message on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home and Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th. Ave. Justice, Illinois, 60458. Info (708) 496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com