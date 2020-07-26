1/
Joseph R. Pavlik Jr.
Joseph R. Pavlik Jr. 33, End of Watch, July 22, 2020. Cpl. Justice Police Dept. Operator, 5th. Dist. SWAT Charlie Co. Loving husband of Bridget (nee Tully). Devoted father of Joseph John "Joey". Cherished son of Joseph CFD ret. and Janet Pavlik, Adored son-in-law of Nicholas Sr. and Barbara Tully. Brother-in-law of Lori (Matthew) Vazquez, Kelly (Michael) Cavaligos, and Nicholas Tully Jr. Grandson of Irene (the late Joseph) Pavlik, Elvira (the late John) Tully, Joan (the late Thomas) Murray and the late Julius and Catherine Link. Godson and nephew of Maribeth and Jim Mungovan. Nephew to Deborah (Manny) Faria. Uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend of many. With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid -19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Visitation, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 9:00 AM. prayers and procession to begin from the funeral home to St. Rene Goupil Church 6949 W. 63rd. Place, Chicago, Illinois for Mass 10:00AM. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND MASS. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the garysinisefoundation.org or firehousesubsfoundation.org. You may still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence message on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home and Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th. Ave. Justice, Illinois, 60458. Info (708) 496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com


July 25, 2020
Carlos Jaurez
July 25, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Joe, Jan and little Joey's family from old ICR friends. Too sad. God be with you.
Steve & Mickey Koziol
Friend
July 25, 2020
My heart aches for the entire Pavlik family and especially Bridget, Joe and Jan. Keeping you all and Joe in my prayers.
Lorraine Mateck
Family
July 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Betty Eberhardt
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carla Gammicchia
July 25, 2020
Joe! We're so sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers go out to all! Cheri (cfd) and Frank T
Cheryl Tomaszewski
Coworker
