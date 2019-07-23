Home

Heartland Memorial Center
1340 Otto Blvd.
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
(708) 755-2266
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
724 195th St,
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Perozzi
Joseph R. Perozzi

Joseph R. Perozzi


1930 - 2019
Joseph R. Perozzi Obituary
Joseph R. Perozzi, 88, recently of Olympia Fields and a lifelong resident of Chicago Heights passed away July 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving family: Wife of 58 years, Mary Ann (nee Ficker), sons: Tom (Agnes) of Buffalo Grove, John (Virginia) of Frankfort, Mike (Chesney) of Plano, TX, Paul (Daria) of Webster, NY, David (Kristi) of Fishers, IN; grandchildren: Tommy, Joe, Nick, Maria, Nicole, Ciara, Sam, Isabella, Blake, Lexi; and many Ficker and Perozzi family nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Julius Perozzi and parents Julius and Lucy Perozzi. Joe was a graduate of Bloom High School where he was the Mayor of Bloom, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, and received his law degree from the University of Illinois Law School in Champaign, IL. He was a law partner of McGrane, Perozzi, Stelter, Brauer, Gerardi and Ross Law Firm in Chicago Heights. Served as long time village attorney for Matteson, Glenwood and Monee. Practiced law for 60 years and was a trusted and admired attorney to many. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 9:00 a.m.until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kieran Catholic Church, 724 195th St, Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Private interment at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. For information or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
