Joseph R. "Big Joe" Smagala, loving son of the late Joseph A. and Bernadette (nee Zasadny); dearest brother of Gary, fun uncle of Joseph, Noelle and Nicholas. Devoted nephew of Christine (the late Joseph) Bruno, Frank Zasadny Sr., the late Helen (the late Russell) Case, John Smagala, Lottie (the late Walter) Weber and Cecelia Kwasny. Also cousins and good buddy to many. Funeral Wednesday 9:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10am.Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of Teamsters Local 710. Visitation Tuesday 3pm to 9pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019