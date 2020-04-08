|
|
Joseph R. Vucich. Age 94 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of the late Betty K. Vucich. Loving father of Cathy Vucich, Joseph Vucich and the late Richard Vucich. Devoted grandfather of Ricky Vucich, Stacy Hankner, Derek Vucich, Christina Vucich Hennessy, Bryant Vucich, and Victoria Vucich. Dear great-grandfather of Graham Hankner and Jack Hankner.
Joseph was born in Benld, IL to Katherine and Joseph Vucich, he was the youngest of four children. Married to Betty Wilhite in 1952 and remained married for 65 years until her death in 2017. Together they raised three children. He loved his family above all else and was happiest when he was with his children and grandkids. His other love was Germany and collecting military vehicles.
During WWII, Mr. Vucich served as a sergeant in the US Army and was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for action during the Battle of the Bulge. After the war. he became a real estate developer of medical facilities in the Midwest and on the East coast. Funeral Services and Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery were private. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020