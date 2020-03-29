Home

Joseph R. Wallner


1929 - 2020
Joseph R. Wallner Obituary
Joseph R. Wallner, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Celebration, Florida. He was born on March 13, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph and Hermine Wallner. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran (Korean War).

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy; sister, Ella; brother, Robert; two children, Robert (Shirley) and Donna (Richard); granddaughter, Jennifer; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
