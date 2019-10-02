Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Joseph Raymond Philippon


1950. - 2019
Joseph Raymond Philippon Obituary
Joseph R. Philippon, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born December 24, 1950. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3 PM - 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. To read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
