Joseph R. Philippon, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born December 24, 1950. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3 PM - 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. To read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019