Joseph "Joe" Reif - cherished and adored husband of Debbie nee Grilli for 41 years; devoted and admired father of Kristen (Stephen) Berrafato and Brian (Kiersten) Reif; treasured papa of Olivia, Jayden, and Isaiah; brother of Bob, the late Bill, Pat, Buddy, and Kevin. "Joe, you were our rock and the best husband, father, and papa anyone could ask for." Private family service. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in his honor to the is sincerely appreciated. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
