Joseph Reilly, 81, of Westmont, formerly of Hinsdale. Beloved husband of the late Celeste. Loving father of Brian (Sheila) Reilly, Patti Comenduley and Kirsten (Jeff) Sullivan. Devoted grandfather of 9. Dear brother of the late Dorothy (late Anthony) Santore, the late Helen (late Phil) Mix, the late Jane (late Jim) Barrett and the late Irene Reilly. Fond uncle of many. A private family visitation, funeral Mass and interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America appreciated. Joe was a newsman/journalist for Chicago City News Bureau and the Chicago Sun-times for many years. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
