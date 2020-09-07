1/1
Joseph Ricciuti
Joseph 'Joe' Ricciuti, age 92, U.S. Army Veteran, beloved husband of Joan (nee Salzman) of 63 years; loving father of Nancy (Richard) Nethercott, James, Patricia 'Tricia' (Pete) Gehrke and Laura 'Laurie' (John) Zawadzki; caring grandfather of Eric, Emily and Lee Nethercott and Nicole 'Coli' and Dan Zawadzki; cherished son of the late Costantino 'Gus' and Letizia Ricciuti; dear brother of the late Antonette and Maria. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 P.M. Phase 4 Covid-19 regulations, visitators must wear masks when attending the visitation, loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Funeral Thursday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Joe was born and raised in the Clearing neighborhood of Chicago and graduated from Lindblom High School. He was a 32 year U.P.S. employee and was retired for 35 years. Joe and Joan enjoyed traveling, visiting 49 States (missing North Dakota), they took 49 cruises, 20 trips to Europe, 23 trips to Hawaii and 10 trips to Alaska. Together they visited 54 Countries. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660, would be appreciated. Funeral info 708-532-3100.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 7, 2020.
September 5, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Joe and for all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
