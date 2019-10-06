|
Joseph Roccaforte Jr., age 93. Longtime resident of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Mary Joanne nee Amella. Father of Joseph, Marianne (Dave) Roccaforte-Gardner and Catherine (Jeffery) Roccaforte-Probasco. Grandfather of A.J.. Son of the late Joseph and Santa. Brother of Harry (The late Angella) and Peter. Joseph's services were private. Arrangements by Ridge Funeral Home. Info: 773-586-7900.
As a day well spent gives joyful sleep, so does a life well spent give a joyful death. Leonardo Da Vinci (1452-1519)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019