Joseph Roger Tardif, 89, of Northbrook, IL passed away peacefully at home with family on March 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Diane (nee Hofmann); loving father of Linda Kramer, Tim (Cindy), Nancy (Jim) O'Neill, Patti Wenzel, Peggy (Kelly Graham) and the late Pamela Tardif; cherished grandfather of Dan (Meghan), Beth, Rachael and Matt Kramer, Claudia Tardif, Jimmy, Kristen and Sean O'Neill, James (Keri), Jackie, Scott and Kevin Wenzel; and fun-loving great-grandfather of Samantha and Kaitlyn Kramer and Kaleb and River Wenzel; dear brother of George Tardif, Andy (Mary) Tardif and Mary Ann (Dave) Ruelle; dear brother-in-law of Charlotte (the late Joseph) Hofmann, James (Donna) Hofmann and Virginia Tardif; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was born on February 7, 1931 in Ecorse, Michigan, the second son of Joseph Albert and Marie Bertha (nee Lussier) Tardif. He was a man who will be missed by many and will be forever remembered for his generous and loving spirit and his devotion to his family. Dad, yours was a life well-lived; Rest in Peace. A celebration of life will definitely be held but at a later date when it is once again safe to gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia are greatly appreciated; please go to https://www.misericordia.com/giving/. Please visit www.nhscotthanekamp.com for a more extensive obituary. 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2020