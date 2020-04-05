|
|
Joseph Roy Kayser, 95, resident of Evanston, Illinois, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at NorthShore University HealthSystems, Skokie, Illinois. Loving son of Joseph and Eunice Kayser, brother to Marion (Axley), deceased, and survived by sisters Rita (Noreen) and Julieanna (Bell). Loving Father to Gary Brooks Kayser deceased, Colleen Kayser Schalk, Gregory Roy Kayser and John Douglas Kayser and grandson Riley Schalk. Born in Rockford, Illinois and raised in Chicago, Joe attended high school at Lane Technological Institute in Chicago and upon graduation, immediately tested for, was trained and ultimately commissioned as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in Pensacola, Florida as a Naval Aviator at age 19. Joe remains our Nation's second youngest Naval Aviator, preceded only by President George H.W. Bush, commissioned on a date one month prior. Joe served in WWII in the Pacific Theater, stationed out of Guam the Philippines, flying, with his crew, multiple single plane B-24 Liberator missions into enemy territories. A man of significant entrepreneurial vision, Joe founded and established Teen Mail, Inc. in Northfield, Illinois, the country's first and ultimately largest, direct mail cosmetic company exclusively serving the needs of teen-aged women. This evolved into American Boutique, Inc., located in Northbrook, Illinois, serving the cosmetic needs of all women. Kayser Communications Corporation served as the parent company. Joe built a home in Northbrook, Illinois in 1957 and raised his family with his wife Joanne. Joe spent his retirement years in both Wilmette, Illinois and Evanston, Illinois. Burial services with Naval Military Honors were held at All Saint's Cemetery in Des Plains Illinois. Services were private. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020