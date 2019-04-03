|
Joseph Rubano, age 79, of Buffalo Grove. Beloved husband of the late Darlene Rubano. Cherished father of Michael, Anthony, and Christopher (Liz Lane) Rubano. Dear brother of Camille Rubano. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 blocks south of Dundee Rd.), Wheeling. Visitation Friday at 9:00 am and a Life Celebration Mass at 10:00 am at St. Cecilia Church, 700 S. Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children appreciated. For Funeral info 847-537-6600 or www.funerals.pro.
