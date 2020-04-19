Home

Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Joseph Benes
Joseph S. Benes


1932 - 2020
Joseph S. Benes Obituary
Joseph S. Benes, age 88, late of Orland Park. Beloved husband of Jeanette (née Juranek); devoted father of Christine, Keith, and the late Lori Benes. Retired from Superior Carriers, and also dedicated employee of D&L Transport Inc. with over 40 years of service in the trucking industry. Services and Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 460 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
