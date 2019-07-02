Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Odilo Church
Berwyn, IL
Joseph S. Bohil

Joseph S. Bohil Obituary
Joseph S. Bohil, of Berwyn. Devoted son of the late John and Anna; loving brother of the late Irene Kubik; dear uncle of Barbara (Ray) Donnelly, Kathy (Ray) Gilbert, Debbie Duffy and Joey (Fiancee Chrissy) Kubik; great uncle of many. Visitation Saturday 8:00 a.m. until time of prayers 8:45 a.m. from Hursen Funeral Home, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester to St. Odilo Church, Berwyn. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
