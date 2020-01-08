|
Suddenly, beloved husband of Mary (nee Kessler); adored father of Joseph, Christopher, Margaret and the late Catherine; devoted son of Ethel (nee Dettling) and Joseph P.; son in law of Mary (nee Gormally) and the late Patrick Kessler; favorite brother in law of Michael (Violet), James (Lisa), Thomas, Kevin (Brigida), John and Patrick (Anne) Kessler; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Great friend of many. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy. Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 11:30 a.m. going to St. Paul of the Cross Church for 12 noon Mass. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Paul of the Cross Parish Educational Endowment Fund or to the Center of Concern. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020