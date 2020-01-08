Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Capitani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph S. Capitani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph S. Capitani Obituary
Suddenly, beloved husband of Mary (nee Kessler); adored father of Joseph, Christopher, Margaret and the late Catherine; devoted son of Ethel (nee Dettling) and Joseph P.; son in law of Mary (nee Gormally) and the late Patrick Kessler; favorite brother in law of Michael (Violet), James (Lisa), Thomas, Kevin (Brigida), John and Patrick (Anne) Kessler; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Great friend of many. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy. Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 11:30 a.m. going to St. Paul of the Cross Church for 12 noon Mass. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Paul of the Cross Parish Educational Endowment Fund or to the Center of Concern. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -