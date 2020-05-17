Joseph S. Carr, 71, passed away on April 29, 2020. Son of the late Robert F. and late Margaret Rich Carr, and brother of the late Tad Carr. Jody will be missed by many. He was a true and loyal friend, always embracing the positive, even in very difficult times. May he Rest in Peace. He is survived by nieces, a nephew, and many godchildren. Services will be private, but donations in Joe's memory can be made to the Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago, Il 60614, www.lpzoo.org
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.