Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church

Joseph S. Dauparas

Joseph S. Dauparas Obituary
Age 83 C.P.D. Ret. Beloved husband of Sonja M. Dauparas (nee Povich). Loving father of Judy Dauparas, Janet (Tom Palubinskas) Dauparas, Joyce (Harry) Price, John Dauparas, Jim (Jane) Dauparas, Jerry (Stephanie) Dauparas and the late Joseph Dauparas and Joan Dauparas. Cherished grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 1. Dear brother of the late Ray (Carol) Dauparas. Fond uncle of many nieces. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Bede the Venerable Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St.Casimir Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
