Age 83 C.P.D. Ret. Beloved husband of Sonja M. Dauparas (nee Povich). Loving father of Judy Dauparas, Janet (Tom Palubinskas) Dauparas, Joyce (Harry) Price, John Dauparas, Jim (Jane) Dauparas, Jerry (Stephanie) Dauparas and the late Joseph Dauparas and Joan Dauparas. Cherished grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 1. Dear brother of the late Ray (Carol) Dauparas. Fond uncle of many nieces. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Bede the Venerable Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St.Casimir Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020