John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Joseph S. Nolan

Joseph S. Nolan Obituary
Joseph S. Nolan, age 89, beloved son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth nee Bushore Nolan. Loving brother of the late Elizabeth Beckwith, late Thomas (Jeanne) Nolan, late Arthur 'Buzz' Nolan and late James (the late Mimi) Nolan and late Mary(Ronald) Reading, dear uncle of twenty nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sat, June 29th, from 9:00am until time of Mass at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Church, 6559 N. Glenwood, Chicago, interment All Saints Cemetery., in lieu of flowers contributions to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, Il 60660 appreciated. Funeral info:John E. Maloney Funeral Home (773)764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019
