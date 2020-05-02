"On the evening of April 9, 2020 Joseph S. Palasz of Oak Lawn passed away at the age of 66 from complications related to COVID-19. Joe is preceded is death by his father, Edward E. and mother, Stephanie as well as brother Edward D. (Joan). He is Survived by his brother Richard (Kay) and John (Joyce) as well as many other loving relatives. Joe lived his entire life n Oak Lawn where he was a 1971 graduate of St. Laurence High School. Joe requested that his body be donated for medical research in the hope of someday helping others, however this was not possible given his diagnosis of COVID-19. At the time, per his wishes, there are no plans for any type of formal remembrance or Celebration of life."





