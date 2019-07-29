|
Joseph S. Rabiola, 89 of Huntley, died peacefully at his home on July 27, 2019
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9-10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the VFW.
Joseph was born September 5, 1929 in Chicago, the son of Charles and Antonia Rabiola. Joe proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as a Union Plumber until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of St. Mary Church, the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, sons, Chuck (Jackie) Rabiola,and Jim (Amy) Rabiola, by his grandchildren Mike and Elena and by his sister, Elaine Helfert. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Felicia.
For more information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019