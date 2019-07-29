Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rabiola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph S. Rabiola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph S. Rabiola Obituary
Joseph S. Rabiola, 89 of Huntley, died peacefully at his home on July 27, 2019

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9-10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the VFW.

Joseph was born September 5, 1929 in Chicago, the son of Charles and Antonia Rabiola. Joe proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as a Union Plumber until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of St. Mary Church, the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, sons, Chuck (Jackie) Rabiola,and Jim (Amy) Rabiola, by his grandchildren Mike and Elena and by his sister, Elaine Helfert. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Felicia.

For more information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now