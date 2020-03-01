Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
103rd St. & Central Park Ave
Chicago, IL
Joseph S. Sullivan

Joseph S. Sullivan Obituary
Joseph S. Sullivan, Age 61, Born into Eternal Life on February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith Sullivan (nee Spencer). Loving father of Neil, Mitchell, Jack, and Kara Sullivan. Beloved son of the late Michael Sullivan and Eleanor (nee Stockbar). Dear brother of Michael (Mary Ann), Pat (Putsy), the late Tom (the late Eileen), the late Ted (the late Dennie Kay), the late Sharon (Joe Knight), Dennis, Jerry (Trudi), Kevin (Maureen), Brian (Ellie), Mary Kay (Jim) Quinlan, Jim (Judy) Sullivan, and Joan (Steve) Springer. "Uncle Joe" was also loved by his 47 nieces and nephews and 75 great nieces and great nephews. Former Floor Broker for C.B.O.E., avid White Sox fan, Alumnus of Brother Rice H.S. where he played basketball and football. Joe especially loved coaching his children in baseball and basketball. Visitation Sunday, March 1st, 3:00pm-8:00pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd St. & Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 on Monday, March 2nd, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Private Interment. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
