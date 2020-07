84, of Temecula, CA, previously the Chicago area, passed away on July 9th. He is survived by his children Janet (Barry) Somers, Jeff (Julia) Kozicki, and Julie (Brian) Skeen, 8 grandchildren and aunt Florence Kozicki. He served in the USMC, including in Korea. He will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Support the Enlisted Project ( stepsocal.org