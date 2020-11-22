Joseph Scaletta, Age 62. Loving father of Zachary (Emily), Ty and Sam (Caroline Henshaw) Scaletta. Cherished grandfather of Adrian Scaletta. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Doreen (nee Conroy) Scaletta. Dear brother of Michael (Janet), Patrick (Maria) and John (Antonette) Scaletta. Fond uncle of Michael (Melissa), Mathew (Tiffany), Jennifer (Jeffery) Torres, Patrick and Joseph (Dana), Tripp, Gianni Scaletta and many other nieces and nephews on the Trainor side. Former husband of Suzanne (nee Trainor) Scaletta. Co-Founder of Scaletta Armoring in Bedford Park, IL. Private family funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church on December 1, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Joseph to Frankfort Baseball INC, PO Box 261, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral Information: Cumberland Chapels, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
.