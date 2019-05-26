|
|
Joseph Schanaberger, 63, of Wheeling; loving husband to Joann (nee DeFrank); loved father to Jim (Stefanie), Brian (Candace) and Erin Schanaberger; cherished grandfather to Ethan Schanaberger; beloved brother to James (the late Retta), Patricia, Anne (the late Robert) McGriff, Mary Ellen (Kevin) Pitstick and the late Charles (Christine); and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.,1520 North Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Mass 10 am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Hts., IL 60070. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019