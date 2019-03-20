Home

More Obituaries for Joseph Schuetter
Joseph Schuetter Obituary
Joseph H. Schuetter, age 89, of the East Side, passed away March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pat (nee Truby). Father of Baby Richard. Loving son of late Alex and late Gisella Schuetter. Dearest brother of Alex (late Eileen) Schuetter and late Marion (late Anthony) Ricobene. Beloved friend of Fran Gutierrez. Also survived by sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends. Veteran U.S. Army, Korean War. Owner of TS Sales and Service and former employee of Rock Island R.R. Past president of Chicago Transportation Club, Past Commander of Illiana Post #220, Past president of Southeast Lions Club, member of St. Kevin Church Seniors and Trinity Knights of Columbus #3755. Visitation Thursday, 2-8pm. Funeral services Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:15am from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Kevin Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Kevin Church in Joe's name appreciated. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
