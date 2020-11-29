Joseph A. Schulok, age 98, W.W II Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Mary J. "Mitzi" Schulok (nee Aspan); loving father of Carol (Coy) Alexander, Joann (James) Klima and Janet (Chris) Lask; dearest grandfather of Karen Supel, Brian (Holly) Andrekus, Robert (Hilary) Alexander, Daniel (Dr. Amy Groff) Andrekus, Christopher (Sheri) Lask, Joseph (Katherina) Lask and Catherine (Robert) LaFrance; dear great-grandfather of A.J. , Anna, Ethan, Luke, Addison, Maggie, Caleb, Cameron, Payton, Ricky, Kennedy, Ellie, Kensie, Maddux and Joey; fond brother of Anna Mae (the late Ray) Holland, the late Dorothy (the late Walter) Popowitch and the late William Schulok; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. A celebration of Joseph's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion, P.O. Box 1055, Indianapolis, IN 46206, would be appreciated. Information: 708-429-3200.