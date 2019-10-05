|
Joseph Solovy, born January 7, 1927, beloved husband of the late Ellen Solovy, died Friday, October 4, in his home surrounded by his family and devoted friend and caregiver, Lucy Grzybowski. He has been the extraordinary father of three daughters-Susan Solovy (Michael Mulder), Linda Solovy (Martin Frank) and Karen (James Broadway)--and the incomparable Pa Joe to four grandchildren: Sarah Solovy, Joanna Mulder (Peter Baker), Jeffrey Broadway (Nikia Rodriguez), and Susan and Michael's son, David, who preceded him in death. He grew up in Chicago with parents Ruth and Maurice Solovy and sister Anita Halper (Ira). He has been a treasured brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin, and friend. In 1946 he graduated with honors from the University of Chicago, where he and Ellen met as teenagers. They spent 75 loving years together. He earned an MD, cum laude, from the Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1950. He completed a rotating internship at Cook County Hospital and an internal medicine residency at Wesley Memorial Hospital (Northwestern) in 1954. After serving for two years as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, he entered the private practice of internal medicine in Peoria, Illinois. In 1956 he began teaching internal medicine residents at St. Francis Medical Center, where he served as Vice Chair of Medicine. He was inducted as a member of the American College of Physicians (ACP) in 1959 and subsequently became a fellow (FACP) and master (MACP). He was elected as one of two Illinois Governors to the ACP in 1992. He participated in establishing the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria and served on its faculty and as the Assistant Dean for Education. He and Ellen established the Joseph and Ellen Solovy Endowed Scholarship Fund, which awards grants to medical students committed to careers in primary care. He served as President of the Peoria Medical Society and St. Francis Hospital Medical Staff. In 1989 he became the Vice President of Physician Relations and then Vice President of Medical Affairs at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria. He was the chair of the boards of the Red Cross Blood Region Board, the Peoria , the Peoria , and the Mental Health Clinic. He served on the boards of the Peoria Symphony, Lakeview Museum, Peoria Community Foundation, and the Red Cross and Human Service Center. In 1996 he received the University of Illinois College of Medicine award for Outstanding Service to Healthcare in Central Illinois. This is now designated the Joseph S. Solovy Award and continues to be given annually. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory would be appreciated to the Evanston Community Foundation, specifying the David Mulder Fund for Mental Health Care. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019