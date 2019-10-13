Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Stepanek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Stepanek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Stepanek Obituary
Joseph Stepanek, 103 years old of Antioch, IL; formerly Bedford Park. Died Oct. 9, 2019 at his home. Loving son of the late Michael and Emily Stepanek. Beloved husband of the late Betty Ann (nèe Craig). Cherished father Joseph Stepanek, Cathleen (Keith) Rehr, and Joann (Bruce) Gottermeyer. Adored grandfather of 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. Fond brother of the late Laddie and Jerry Stepanek. Memorial visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 3:00 p.m. Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In Joseph's honor, memorial donations can be made to the Antioch Senior Center, 817 Holbek Dr, Antioch, IL 60002. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now