Joseph Stepanek, 103 years old of Antioch, IL; formerly Bedford Park. Died Oct. 9, 2019 at his home. Loving son of the late Michael and Emily Stepanek. Beloved husband of the late Betty Ann (nèe Craig). Cherished father Joseph Stepanek, Cathleen (Keith) Rehr, and Joann (Bruce) Gottermeyer. Adored grandfather of 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. Fond brother of the late Laddie and Jerry Stepanek. Memorial visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 3:00 p.m. Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In Joseph's honor, memorial donations can be made to the Antioch Senior Center, 817 Holbek Dr, Antioch, IL 60002. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019