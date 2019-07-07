Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Joseph Cosgrove
Joseph Stewart Cosgrove, age 57, of Kenilworth. Beloved husband of Linda Cosgrove nee Arce. Loving father of Claire, Patrick and Margaret Cosgrove. Devoted son of Sandra and the late Jerry Cosgrove. Dear Brother of Ann (Lyle) Menzel, John, Mike (Karen) Cosgrove. Fond nephew and uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 8:00 pm. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 10, 2019 10:00 am at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, Illinois 60093. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research (MMRF) Foundation, PO Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241 or Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge Avenue Chicago, Illinois 60660.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
