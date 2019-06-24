|
|
Joseph T. Barrett, 80 years. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Josephine, nee DiPaolo. Devoted father of Michelle, Joseph (Dawn) and Anthony (Cindi). Cherished grandfather of Alexandra, Kendall, McKenna, A.J., Michael, and Kristen. Dear brother of Jimmy Barrett.
Visitation Wednesday, June 26th from 9 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 West 127th Street, Crestwood, to Saint Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th Street, Oak Forest, for an 11:30 A.M. Mass. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019