Joseph T. Cesario
Joseph T. Cesario, of Elmhurst, proceeded in death seven days earlier by his beloved wife, Genevieve B. Cesario, nee Stachnik; retired Attorney at Law for over 50 years honored by the Illinois State Bar Association for his pro bono service; former City of Elmhurst Alderman and Member/Chairman of the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners; active member of the Democratic Party of DuPage County; graduate of Marquette University and Northwestern University School of Law; loving father of Joseph R. (Ellen), Andrew (Diane), Katie (Chris Newitt) Cesario, Mary (Jeffrey) Harrold, and Amy Cesario; proud grandfather of Elijah, Lily Rose, Rocco, Aza, Charles, Lauren, and Casey; dear brother of William (Kathryn), James (Cindy), Marguerite (Frank) Dixon, Jeanne (James) Czerwinski, John (Paulette), and Michael (Stacy); and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to meet Saturday, 10:45 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Private. Livestream link and information to reserve your space for Mass available through the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to IC Catholic Prep, 217 Cottage Hill Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126 (Gifts will fund the new ICCP Library in memory of Joe and Gen) or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, Utah 84096. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
1 entry
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
