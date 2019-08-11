Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Connelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph T. Connelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph T. Connelly Obituary
WWII Veteran, Purple Heart recipient. Beloved Husband of the late Kathleen nee Cooney, fond Brother of Eugene (Anna), the late Donald (Jeanette), and Robert Connelly. Loving Uncle of Mary (Bryan) Durkin, the late Thomas (Margaret), the late Michael, Terrence (Joan), Kevin (Julie), Gregory (Solveig) Cooney, Peggy (Michael) Grunewald, Kathy Spinasanto (Rob) and several nieces and nephews. Cherished and devoted Great Uncle to the Durkin, Connelly and Cooney families. Uncle Joe was a special man to his family and friends and served his country with distinction and honor. Visitation, Tuesday August 13, 2019 prior to Mass from 10:00am–11:30am. Funeral Mass immediately following starting at 11:30am at Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 820 Division Street, Lisle Illinois 60532. Internment to All Saints Cemetery. For info 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now