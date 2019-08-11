|
WWII Veteran, Purple Heart recipient. Beloved Husband of the late Kathleen nee Cooney, fond Brother of Eugene (Anna), the late Donald (Jeanette), and Robert Connelly. Loving Uncle of Mary (Bryan) Durkin, the late Thomas (Margaret), the late Michael, Terrence (Joan), Kevin (Julie), Gregory (Solveig) Cooney, Peggy (Michael) Grunewald, Kathy Spinasanto (Rob) and several nieces and nephews. Cherished and devoted Great Uncle to the Durkin, Connelly and Cooney families. Uncle Joe was a special man to his family and friends and served his country with distinction and honor. Visitation, Tuesday August 13, 2019 prior to Mass from 10:00am–11:30am. Funeral Mass immediately following starting at 11:30am at Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 820 Division Street, Lisle Illinois 60532. Internment to All Saints Cemetery. For info 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019