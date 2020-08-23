1/
Rev. Joseph T. Cook
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Joseph T. Cook, born August 14, 1959, ordained May 24, 1986, at rest on August 17, 2020. Faithful priest in the Archdiocese of Chicago for 34 years, recently associate pastor of St. Linus Parish, Oak Lawn, and former pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption in Chicago and St. Kieran in Chicago Heights. Beloved son of Mary (née Kalmes) and the late John B. Cook; loving brother of Jack (Sue) Cook, Beth (John) Fahey, the late Sue (Bob) Polacheck, Marjorie (Lloyd) Wilkey, Jim (Alice) Cook, Cathy (Jim) Honiker, the late Bob Cook, Garry (Theresa) Cook and Tom (Danette) Cook; dear uncle to 21 nieces and nephews; great-uncle of 12. Father Joe's memory will be cherished by many family members, parishioners, and friends.

Rev. Cook will be lying in state on Sunday, August 23, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. In consideration of the safety of the guests and associates at St. Linus Church, we will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois. We kindly ask that guest don't congregate and allow the welcome line to move in a timely matter. Social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Mass of Christian Burial private. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.

Father Joe's funeral will be live streamed on www.memorialslive.com/cook Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. You may also check Andrew J. McGann & Son's website www.andrewmcgann.com to find the link.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharities.net or call 312-948-6087. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit

www.andrewmcgann.com or call 773-783-7700.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Lying in State
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Linus Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral
10:00 AM
www.memorialslive.com/cook
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
7737837700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved