Rev. Joseph T. Cook, born August 14, 1959, ordained May 24, 1986, at rest on August 17, 2020. Faithful priest in the Archdiocese of Chicago for 34 years, recently associate pastor of St. Linus Parish, Oak Lawn, and former pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption in Chicago and St. Kieran in Chicago Heights. Beloved son of Mary (née Kalmes) and the late John B. Cook; loving brother of Jack (Sue) Cook, Beth (John) Fahey, the late Sue (Bob) Polacheck, Marjorie (Lloyd) Wilkey, Jim (Alice) Cook, Cathy (Jim) Honiker, the late Bob Cook, Garry (Theresa) Cook and Tom (Danette) Cook; dear uncle to 21 nieces and nephews; great-uncle of 12. Father Joe's memory will be cherished by many family members, parishioners, and friends.
Rev. Cook will be lying in state on Sunday, August 23, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. In consideration of the safety of the guests and associates at St. Linus Church, we will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois. We kindly ask that guest don't congregate and allow the welcome line to move in a timely matter. Social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Mass of Christian Burial private. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.
Father Joe's funeral will be live streamed on www.memorialslive.com/cook
Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. You may also check Andrew J. McGann & Son's website www.andrewmcgann.com
to find the link.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharities.net
or call 312-948-6087. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visitwww.andrewmcgann.com
or call 773-783-7700.