Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Joseph T. Devine Obituary
Joseph T. Devine, age 83. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary. Dear brother of James Devine. Loving family friend of Mary DeWitt, Matthew DeWitt, Billy DeWitt, Christine Fuller, Megan Dusak, Norine Hanlon, Larry Hanlon and the late James and Norine Quinlan. Member of St. Rita and Brother Rice Fathers Club. Fondly referred to as "Coach" to many. His greatest pleasure was attending all sporting events in the area parks and neighborhood high schools. Due to CDC recommendations funeral services and interment for Joseph will be held privately. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
