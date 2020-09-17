1/
Joseph T. Melarkey
1934 - 2020
Joseph T. Melarkey, 86, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the VA Hospital in North Chicago, IL. He was born March 6, 1934 in Chicago, IL, was a former 28-year resident of Lake Forest, retiring to Columbia, South Carolina for 6 years, and living in Great Lakes for the past year.

He attended Loyola University and the La Salle Extension University of the Stenotype School of Chicago. He was a former licensed court reporter and the owner of Melarkey Reporting Service in Chicago. Joe was a member of the National Court Reporters Association. He was also a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lake Forest and was an avid sports fan, enjoying playing tennis and watching the Chicago sports teams and others.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Jane Melarkey; daughter, Heather (Mark) Menconi and three siblings, Harvey and Michael Melarkey and Patricia Foley.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Butler.

A visitation will begin at 1pm followed by a service at 3pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Avenue (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Memorial donations may be considered to the Mayo Clinic, www.mayoclinic.org. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.


Published in PL-Lake on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
SEP
19
Service
03:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
