Joseph T. Pacelli, age 69, at rest November 25, 2020; Loving companion of Lynn Pironti; Cherished father of Joseph and Nicholas Pacelli; Beloved son of the late Joe and Catherine Pacelli, nee MastAndrea; Dear brother of Tony Joe (Geraldine) Pacelli, Tom (Donna) Pacelli, and the late Marguerite "Myrtle" (Jim) Moran; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111TH Street, Chicago Ridge; Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com