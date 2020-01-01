|
Joseph T. Sikora, 90, of Huntley at rest Dec. 21, 2019. Loving husband of Loretta (nee Sulek); cherished uncle to many. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and then worked in the family business at Tool-Matic Corp. for 35 years before retiring in 1991.
Mass will be 10 AM on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Visitation is prior to mass from 9 to 10 AM.
