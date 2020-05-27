Joseph Thomas Lagattuta
Joseph Thomas Lagattuta passed away on May 22, 2020, having lived a life of true grit and integrity for all of his 88 years. He was a lifelong Chicagoan who graduated from Lane Tech High School in 1949, honorably served his country in the United States Army, then came back home to marry his sweetheart Sara (nee Holmquist). Joe and Sara Lagattuta were married for nearly 65 beautiful years; he was a steadfast and loving husband for every one of those days. He proudly raised four children: Kristine (Richard) Bass, Kathy Lagattuta, Joseph (Barbara) Lagattuta and the late Patti (Jim) Borges. He will be remembered with smiles and laughter by his five grandchildren: Joseph Bass, John Bass, Gina Lagattuta, Anna Lagattuta and Joey Lagattuta. He is also survived by many loving cousins. We will dearly miss the man who was the north star of our family. Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, a private visitation will be held. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
