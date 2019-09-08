|
Joe Tomaskovic was the loved and loving husband of Irene nee Antol and dear dad of Janet, Eric (Lois) and John Tomaskovic. He was a caring godfather, uncle and always helpful friend to many. Joe was a US Navy veteran of WWII, a Medinah Shriners Chanter, Past Master AF&AM, a long time National Director of the National Slovak Society, President of the Illinois Fraternal Congress and member of Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873. The Tomaskovics invite friends and family to meet on Saturday, September 14, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville, 60540, gathering at 12:00 noon, service with military honors 1:00. Memorials to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church and St. Thomas Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019