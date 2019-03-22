|
Joseph V. Bruno, age 58, beloved father of Vincent and Nicholas Bruno; loving son of the late Santo and Frances Bruno; dear brother of Cynthia Bruno, Michael (Ann) Bruno, and Cheryl (Joseph) Melone; cherished uncle of Michelle (Jamie) Wild, Jason Bruno, and Stefanie (Scott) Hein; Joseph was passionate about his motorcycle and loved to play pool. He was generous to a fault. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles on Sunday from 3pm until 8 pm. Funeral Monday 10:45am to St. Juliana Church mass 11:30am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www,skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019