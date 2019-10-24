|
|
Joseph V. Van Cura, age 90, US Army Corporal Korean War Veteran, of Burr Ridge. Beloved husband of Barbara G. Van Cura (nee Guyer) for a wonderful 67 years. Loving father of Linda (Dick) Livingston and Karl (Laurie) Van Cura. Devoted grandfather of Reuben, Joseph and Sarah Livingston and Edward, Douglas and Anamarie Van Cura. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lillian and brother Donald Van Cura. Joseph was co-owner of Gabriel Sales, Inc. of Cicero where he worked with his father. Joseph was a longtime president of the Cicero Lions Club and a member of the American Legion. Joseph was honored for his military service by partaking in a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2017. Joseph loved to travel worldwide with Barbara, as well as visiting the local Brookfield Zoo and Chicago museums. Friends and family are invited for visitation 10:00am until time of the funeral service 10:30 Friday, October 25th, meeting directly at the Presbyterian Church of Western Springs, 5250 Wolf Road, Western Springs IL 60558. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019