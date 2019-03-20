|
Joseph W. "Wes" Conrad, Sr., age 88, of Wheeling, formerly of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Lois A., nee Harting; dear father of LuEllen (John) Bold, Joseph, Jr. (Gina), Bonnie (the late Robert) Vander, Elizabeth (William) McKenna, Joan (Ken) Japuntich, and the late Dale and Wayne (Deborah); dear grandfather of 14; cherished great-grandfather of 8; fond brother of Floyd "Jack" Conrad, Bernice McConnell, Patricia Campanella, James Conrad, and the late Charlotte Belter, Peter Conrad, Jane Zeek, and Gertrude Krier. Visitation, Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 10:30 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marmion Academy Fund, 1000 Butterfield Rd., Aurora, IL, 60502. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019