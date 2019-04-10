Home

Slater, Joseph W. 87 of Richmond, IL, April 7. Commissioner & First Pres. of Bloomingdale Park Dist. Beloved husband of Joan (Panozzo, loving father of Dawn (Scott) Rice of West Chicago, IL, Anna Marie Pellegrini of Lake Geneva, WI, Charles (Maureen) of New Berlin, WI, Peter of Council Bluffs, IA. Grandfather of Tina & Sarah Herd, Joseph Pellegrini, Tim & Michael Rice and Matthew Seppanen and the late Philip Slater. Brother of the late Lillian (Louis) Veneziano, Mary Ann (Dino) Pellegrini, Alice Slater, Cornelius (Marsha) Slater, John (Virginia) Slater. Visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Fri. at Ehorn-Adams Chapel, 10011 Main St. Richmond, IL. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Fri at St. Joseph, 10519 Main St. Richmond, IL. Please no flowers, donations to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
