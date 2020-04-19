|
JOSEPH WALCZAK, JR., 93, World War II Navy Veteran, passed away Tues., April 14, 2020 in South Ogden, UT. Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. Walczak (nee McGee); loving father of Cheryl Ann Walczak, M.D.; son of the late Anna (nee Szymaszek) & the late Joseph Walczak, Sr.; dear uncle of Gregory (Sue) Johnson, Mark Johnson, Joseph (Linda) Johnson, Anthony Walczak, Steven (Tracey) Walczak & Kristine Walczak (Doug Broderick); great uncle of Madeline Broderick & Katie (Jeff) Berrios; great-great uncle to his nephews whose online antics & pictures brought great smiles to him. A private visitation, funeral & cemetery service are being held. The Walczak Family appreciates donations to the Salvation Army in Joseph's name. Sympathy cards can be mailed to the Walczak Family c/o Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs, IL 60480. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020