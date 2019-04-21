|
|
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Joseph "Yogi" Wechman passed away at the age of 85. He worked as a National Import Specialist for U.S. Customs for over 41 years. He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years Norma Catherine Rae, his adoring children Joseph, Pamela (Ronald) and James, granddaughters Alexis and Clara, sister Gloria, brother Raymond and several nieces and nephews and friends. Visitation Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a 10:30 A.M. Chapel Service will be held Thursday. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to () appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019