Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Wechman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Yogi" Wechman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph "Yogi" Wechman Obituary
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Joseph "Yogi" Wechman passed away at the age of 85. He worked as a National Import Specialist for U.S. Customs for over 41 years. He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years Norma Catherine Rae, his adoring children Joseph, Pamela (Ronald) and James, granddaughters Alexis and Clara, sister Gloria, brother Raymond and several nieces and nephews and friends. Visitation Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a 10:30 A.M. Chapel Service will be held Thursday. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to () appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now