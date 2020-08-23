1/
Joseph Wood
1929 - 2020
Joseph Wood, of Lombard, formerly longtime of Berkeley, age 91. Beloved husband of the late LaVerne Wood and the late Brigitta Sonnekalb-Wood. M.D.; loving father of Joseph (Linda), Nancy (Thomas) Weatherhead, John (Carolyn) and Eileen (Edward) Pasdiora; proud grandfather of James, Jennifer, Alison and Erin; dear brother of the late David (late Mary Lou) and the late Elizabeth (late Harold) Wheeler. Due to Covid 19 concerns, a Memorial Mass is being planned and will be announced in the future. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Knights of Columbus Assumption Council #3671, or Cure PSP are appreciated. Arrangements by Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 21, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Joe's family. I knew him for many years from St. Domitilla. What a sweet man. Sending prayers for God's strength during this difficult time.
Noreen Thermos
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
