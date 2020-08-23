Joseph Wood, of Lombard, formerly longtime of Berkeley, age 91. Beloved husband of the late LaVerne Wood and the late Brigitta Sonnekalb-Wood. M.D.; loving father of Joseph (Linda), Nancy (Thomas) Weatherhead, John (Carolyn) and Eileen (Edward) Pasdiora; proud grandfather of James, Jennifer, Alison and Erin; dear brother of the late David (late Mary Lou) and the late Elizabeth (late Harold) Wheeler. Due to Covid 19 concerns, a Memorial Mass is being planned and will be announced in the future. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Knights of Columbus Assumption Council #3671, or Cure PSP are appreciated. Arrangements by Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.