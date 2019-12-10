|
Joseph Wynne, age 84, Native Co. Kerry, Ireland; longtime resident of Elmhurst, Lombard and Lake Geneva, WI; Army Veteran; beloved husband of Margaret, nee McMahon; loving father of Joseph, James, Margie (Thomas) Michael, Theresa (Kevin) Brown and the late Richard (Patricia) and Mary Ellen (Ed) Igielski; proud grandfather of Thomas, Eileen, Joseph, Katy, Molly, Kevin, Connor, Mary Margaret, Samantha, Bridget, Thomas, James, Patrick and Elizabeth; dear brother of Pierce, Christopher, Nora, Patrick, James and Richard; fond uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of Providence School, 4200 North Austin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60634 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019