Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Wynne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Wynne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Wynne Obituary
Joseph Wynne, age 84, Native Co. Kerry, Ireland; longtime resident of Elmhurst, Lombard and Lake Geneva, WI; Army Veteran; beloved husband of Margaret, nee McMahon; loving father of Joseph, James, Margie (Thomas) Michael, Theresa (Kevin) Brown and the late Richard (Patricia) and Mary Ellen (Ed) Igielski; proud grandfather of Thomas, Eileen, Joseph, Katy, Molly, Kevin, Connor, Mary Margaret, Samantha, Bridget, Thomas, James, Patrick and Elizabeth; dear brother of Pierce, Christopher, Nora, Patrick, James and Richard; fond uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of Providence School, 4200 North Austin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60634 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -