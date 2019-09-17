|
Joseph Zabloudil, Jr., age 94, of Elmhurst, Navy Veteran of WWII; member Visitation Catholic Church, beloved husband of the late Beatrice T. Zabloudil, nee Hennek; loving father of Susan (Stephen) Bradley, Mary Clare (Quentin) Sullivan and David Zabloudil; proud grandfather of Ryan (Apryl) Bradley, Jack, Kyle, Matthew and Sarah Sullivan and Julia and Adam Zabloudil; cherished great-grandfather of Nathan Bradley; dear brother of the late Ralph (the late Frances) Zabloudil and Shirley (the late Robert) Bills. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, September 21, 2019, 9:15 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elmhurst/Yorkfield Food Pantry, 1083 S. York Road, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
