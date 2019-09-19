Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Joseph Zev "Joe" Leibovitz, age 36, of Palatine. Devoted son of Steven and Harriette, nee Yeidel Leibovitz; cherished brother of Benjamin Leibovitz; loving companion and soulmate of Lisa Brown; dear nephew of Michael (Cathy) and Yudie Leibovitz, David (Kathy) and Joshua (Sharon) Yeidel and the late Louis (Julie) Yeidel; treasured cousin and friend to many. Service Thursday, 10:00 a.m., at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd). Interment Waldheim Cemetery, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019
